Madison firefighters excited about department's new ladder truck

“It’s used for industry and is there when we need it,” Ritchey said of the new truck.

Ritchey said the other two department engines, the 2000 pumper, which is used more in town, and the 2002 pumper tanker, which is used more in rural areas, are in service more and “take the brunt of the workforce.”

Next, Ritchey plans to work toward replacing the pumper and pumper tanker.

Because the department bought the pumper new, Ritchy said he’s confident it will last another four to five years.

Ritchey and his staff are working to get the new ladder truck lettered, and some of his crew who are already certified to operate the truck are teaching others in the department how to operate it. The department’s volunteers and part-time firefighters have been busy transferring and installing all of their hoses, tools and equipment onto the truck. Ritchey also hopes to showcase the new truck in upcoming holiday parades.

“Everyone in town has been coming by to see it, and they are very excited,” Ritchey said.

The old Sutphin has been placed in storage and will eventually be sold for scrap.

“It’s not safe to sell or give to any other fire departments,” Ritchey said.