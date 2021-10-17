Madison firefighters excited about department's new ladder truck

MADISON
For the past few years, the Madison Fire Department has had to spend more money on repairs to keep their ladder truck running as issues have become more frequent. The final straw, though, came when they discovered metal in the engine oil, indicating a major problem.
“It was almost costing us as much as we paid for it in 2007 to fix things, so we decided it was time,” said Madison Fire Chief Jim Ritchey about the decision to purchase a new truck.
The department recently added a “new to them” bright red fire engine 1997 Sutphen 95-foot platform truck to its fleet of emergency vehicles. The truck, which only has 20,000 miles on it, was purchased from the Readington Fire Department in Whitehouse Station, NJ for $65,000.
A new platform truck costs $1.2 million, so Ritchey believes the department got a good deal on the gently used Sutphen. The truck is 15 years newer than the department’s previous 1984 yellow one.
“The technology is better on this one, more advanced than what we had, and it was well taken care of,” Ritchey said.
The truck is used for elevated water needs, roof rescues and roof ventilation, basically for any needs for buildings over two stories high. Many of the buildings in downtown Madison are three stories, so the truck is needed to service that area should an emergency arise.
“It’s used for industry and is there when we need it,” Ritchey said of the new truck.
Ritchey said the other two department engines, the 2000 pumper, which is used more in town, and the 2002 pumper tanker, which is used more in rural areas, are in service more and “take the brunt of the workforce.”
Next, Ritchey plans to work toward replacing the pumper and pumper tanker.
Because the department bought the pumper new, Ritchy said he’s confident it will last another four to five years.
Ritchey and his staff are working to get the new ladder truck lettered, and some of his crew who are already certified to operate the truck are teaching others in the department how to operate it. The department’s volunteers and part-time firefighters have been busy transferring and installing all of their hoses, tools and equipment onto the truck. Ritchey also hopes to showcase the new truck in upcoming holiday parades.
“Everyone in town has been coming by to see it, and they are very excited,” Ritchey said.
The old Sutphin has been placed in storage and will eventually be sold for scrap.
“It’s not safe to sell or give to any other fire departments,” Ritchey said.
Reliability is a must when it comes to the department’s trucks, and Ritchey is also conscious about being smart with how taxpayer money is used.