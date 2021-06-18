14-year-old among dead, 7-year-old among missing after family tubing trip on Dan River

Cates said fresh rescue crews, including units from High Point and Forsyth County, planned to return to the river early Saturday to continue searching for Teresa Villano and Isiah.

"(We) want somebody to look at the water, the debris in the water from a new standpoint,'' Cates said during a videotaped news conference Friday afternoon. "Perhaps a new set of eyes could shed light on something, so that's why we're remaining optimistic at this time. At this point we're still optimistic we'll do a rescue.''

The family set out sometime on Wednesday on tubes down the Dan River and went over an 8-foot dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station. The water below the dam, where the current is strongest, is about 3 feet deep, said Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy.

Cates said the four survivors were discovered near the dam, clinging to the tubes in the water and had been there for many hours. They were tired, very fatigued and had been "subjected to the elements for 19 hours,'' he said.

None were wearing life jackets at the time they were rescued and it was unclear if anyone in the group was, Cates said. Their conditions were not available Friday, but he said previously their injuries were not considered life-threatening.