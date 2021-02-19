16-year-old actor from Bermuda Run stars in “Lena and Snowball” film

“We were all brokenhearted,” his mother said.

Still, Elliott said it was a good experience because he got to go on set and be part of the creative process. He also got to see up close how the TV show’s production company made it snow in Los Angeles, Calif.

“It was like 80 degrees out in L.A. in a suburban neighborhood, and they had like five snow machines just constantly pumping out snow between scenes. It would melt and they would put out more snow.”

In “The Haunting,” he played Grier in the season 9 “Masks of Terror” episode that was filmed in Virginia.

For his role in “Lena and Snowball,” Elliott got to go to Fitzgerald, Ga., a city known for the Burmese chickens that roam the streets.

“It’s a great town,” Elliott said. “We got to film there for a few weeks.”

His mother said what she loves about acting is that her son gets to visit cool places and have different experiences.

During the shooting of “Lena and Snowball” in Fitzgerald, “it was filmed outside and when the roosters were crowing, you’d have to stop production. It was hilarious,” Abbie Sancrant said.