17 UNCSA alumni join lawsuit alleging rampant sexual abuse by faculty members.

One of the plaintiffs is Blair Tindall, author of “Mozart in the Jungle.” The book, which was made into an Amazon series, detailed her allegations of sexual abuse while she was a high school student at UNCSA, where she played oboe.

Also named as a defendant in the lawsuit is Stephen Shipps, a former violin professor at UNCSA. The lawsuit said Shipps, who was recently convicted of charges that he transported a 16-year-old girl over state lines in order to have sex with her, was a known sexual predator at UNCSA and was allowed to quietly resign. The lawsuit said UNCSA officials provided glowing recommendations that allowed Shipps to get a job at the University of Michigan, where he was later accused of sexual misconduct with students.

The lawsuit contains new allegations against Shipps. The complaint filed in November alleges that Shipps sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 1988 both at his home and his office and then had a colleague, Jerry Horner, take the girl out of state under the guise of getting her violin lessons with his wife. Instead, the lawsuit said, Horner raped and sexually assaulted her over a weekend in Chicago. Horner told the girl she shouldn’t be worried about getting pregnant because he had had a vasectomy, the lawsuit said.