2021 H.S. grads guaranteed 2 years free tuition at RCC through new grant

WENTWORTH – A major grant, created by federal funds for COVID-19 relief, will pay for two years of tuition and fees at Rockingham Community College for any 2021 high school graduate, college officials announced Monday.

The Longleaf Commitment grant program guarantees the funds to 2021 grads who enroll at RCC for the Fall 2021 semester. The state's other 57 community college campuses are enjoying similar grant windfalls through the program.

North Carolina received a total of $137.8 million in aid from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund through federal COVID-19 relief packages.

This allowed the Governor’s Office to launch the Longleaf Commitment in partnership with the North Carolina Community College System and the State Education Assistance Authority to guarantee that students graduating from high school in 2021 from low-income and working-class families receive enough financial aid to cover tuition and fees, at any of the state’s 58 community colleges.

Through the community college system, such students may earn an associate's degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year institution, college officials said in a news release.