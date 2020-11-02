25th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration set to go online for safety

RALEIGH, N.C. – This November will mark the 25th year of the American Indian Heritage Celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History. The state’s featured event for recognizing National American Indian Heritage Month will be held as a virtual experience this year on Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Named a “Top 20 Event” by the Southeast Tourism Society for the past five years, artists, performers, scholars, historians, and other representatives from North Carolina’s eight state-recognized tribes and four Urban Indian Organizations will share their skills, knowledge, and cultural heritage over this two-day virtual event. All interactive sessions are free but require advance registration.
To ensure the safety of guests, staff, and presenters, this year’s annual festival will be held entirely online. However, that does not mean the interactive activities have stopped. Engage with live-streamed events that include performances, panel discussions, and demonstrations from the safety and comfort of your home or classroom. Watch on-demand videos any time. A special celebratory video to mark the museum’s 25th anniversary of this community event is also available.
“While this year will look and feel different as an all virtual experience, we will have the same sense of community, of honoring traditions, and of highlighting the contributions of American Indians that this celebration has embodied for the last 25 years,” says Alyson Vuley, Community Programs and Festivals Coordinator for the North Carolina Museum of History.
Registration is required for all live sessions of the Celebration. While the music and dancing performances have unlimited attendance, participant spots are limited for most sessions.
Highlights of the festival:
• Listen to traditional folktales that resonate today.
• Enjoy performances by North Carolina’s American Indian dance and drum groups.
• Learn languages spoken by American Indians in North Carolina, including Tutelo-Saponi and Cherokee.
• Learn details about regalia and the histories and traditions behind this special ceremonial clothing.
• Watch as artists and craftspeople demonstrate their skills—weapon making, quilting, basket weaving, pottery, beading, and jewelry making—and hear the traditions and stories that inspire these talented individuals.
• Follow along with guided videos as you learn how to create your own elderberry syrup or how to dye fabric with food-based colorings.
• Join interactive discussions on topics such as environmental change or COVID-19’s effects on Native communities; and join a healing talking circle led by the founding director of Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation Tribal Health Circle.
About the NC Museum of History
The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. Last year, more than 465,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
About the Smithsonian Affiliations Network
Since 2006, the North Carolina Museum of History has been a Smithsonian Affiliate, part of a select group of museums, cultural, educational, and arts organizations that share Smithsonian resources with the nation. The Smithsonian Affiliations network is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships with museums, educational, and cultural organizations to enrich communities with Smithsonian resources. More information is available at affiliations.si.edu.
About the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries, and natural assets in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development. NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums, and Jennette’s Pier, as well as 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported symphonic orchestra, the State Library of North Carolina, the State Archives of North Carolina, the North Carolina Arts Council, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, and the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, along with the state Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, call 919-814-6800 or visit DNCR.nc.gov.
For information, visit NC-AIHC.com or call 919-814-7039. For information about the NC Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate museum, call 919-814-7000 or access ncmuseumofhistory.org or follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.
