3 elegant, easy summer fruit dessert recipes (copy)

What to do with all those berries, cherries and stone fruit?

Mixed berry cobbler with ice-cold whipped cream is my all-time favorite summer dessert. I’ve been making some version of this fruit-forward, tender-topped, not-too-sweet treat for decades. Sometimes I double the recipe; leftovers disappear quickly.

The cobbler crust that follows, flavored with sweet butter, orange rind and nutty whole wheat flour, is super easy to make, especially when compared to pie crust. Reminiscent of a great biscuit, with light, flaky layers and a crunchy sugary top, the cobbler crust contrasts beautifully with the hidden goodness of soft fruit.

As written, this cobbler calls for blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, but you have choices when it comes to the fruit layer. After a day of berry picking I like to make this recipe with just blueberries — a terrifically easy alternative to blueberry pie. When the strawberries are small and local, an all-strawberry version tastes like the best of summer. Employing a combination of seasonal farmers market berries, meanwhile, creates a sophisticated, less sweet dessert.