41 earn high school diplomas at RCC

RUFFIN

Briana Faint

STONEVILLE

Ashley Chavez and Briana Johnson.

FLOYD, VA.

Tina Hamlin

Adult High School graduates are:

MADISON

Evelyn Blevins, Alexis Jackson, and Timothy Newton.

The Programs

The Adult High School Diploma program is tuition-free, and helps qualifying adults complete a high school diploma through individualized instruction. Students must pass required high school-level courses, and are awarded credit for previously completed high school courses.

The High School Equivalency Diploma program provides an opportunity for students who did not finish high school to earn their diploma. New this year, students can take the program by mail.

Obtaining a high school diploma can help open new doors for employment or advancement, or allow students to continue their education at RCC. The three nationally recognized assessments used to obtain the diploma in North Carolina are GED, HiSET, and TASC. Students can take the GED or HiSET tests on RCC’s campus.

For information on these programs, contact College and Career Readiness Director Trina Jones at 336-342-4261 ext. 2305 or jonest6822@rockinghamcc.edu. Information can also be found at www.rockinghamcc.edu/continuing-education/adult-high-school-ged/.