41 earn high school diplomas at RCC

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College held a graduation ceremony July 22 honoring graduates of its High School Equivalency and Adult High School programs.
Forty-one students celebrated earning their diplomas at the commencement.
In an effort to practice social distancing due to Covid-19, graduates entered the main area of the Robert C. Keys Gymnasium on campus with their family members joining them to watch as RCC President Dr. Mark Kinlaw presented diplomas.
Graduates who earned a High School Equivalency diploma include:
EDEN
Jacob Barham, Addam Bray, Damien Broadus, Megan Leskovitz, Frances Lillard, Jonathan Nava, Kaylee O’Dell, Tiffany Osborne, Tori Parrish, Aliyah Perez, Natalie Richardson, Denise Roman, Megan Sypert, Virginia Watlington, and Virginia Welborn.
GREENSBORO
Obiageli Ikegwuonu
MADISON
Hunter Dunlap and Julie Morton.
REIDSVILLE
Itzel Andrade, Ariana Conversa Molina, Denise Gant, Brittany Hundley, Hannah Lineberry, Sarah Moran, Kendrick Myers, Taylor Packer, Ashley Rickman, Hannah Smith, Melinda Smith, Michael Teal, Stephen Thacker, Timothy Valdez, Michael Woodson, and Harley Caldwell.
RUFFIN
Briana Faint
STONEVILLE
Ashley Chavez and Briana Johnson.
FLOYD, VA.
Tina Hamlin
Adult High School graduates are:
MADISON
Evelyn Blevins, Alexis Jackson, and Timothy Newton.
The Programs
The Adult High School Diploma program is tuition-free, and helps qualifying adults complete a high school diploma through individualized instruction. Students must pass required high school-level courses, and are awarded credit for previously completed high school courses.
The High School Equivalency Diploma program provides an opportunity for students who did not finish high school to earn their diploma. New this year, students can take the program by mail.
Obtaining a high school diploma can help open new doors for employment or advancement, or allow students to continue their education at RCC. The three nationally recognized assessments used to obtain the diploma in North Carolina are GED, HiSET, and TASC. Students can take the GED or HiSET tests on RCC’s campus.
For information on these programs, contact College and Career Readiness Director Trina Jones at 336-342-4261 ext. 2305 or jonest6822@rockinghamcc.edu. Information can also be found at www.rockinghamcc.edu/continuing-education/adult-high-school-ged/.