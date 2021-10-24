A Healing Mission: Indigo Mind + Body brings new women-owned biz to Madison

A craftswoman, who regularly paints and hikes, Platt met Rogers when she went to her as a massage client.

“You meet very few people in your life you click with instantly, and it falls into place,’’ Platt said of Rogers, who previously operated a massage studio in Madison and carried Platt’s candles.

“I felt super lucky and super grateful to meet somebody like Candice,” Platt said. “It just works. It was too perfect not to try this.’’

Both women believe in living with intention and gratitude and keeping their minds open to what the world has to teach, they said.

“I want Indigo to be primarily a place of education and community. But for me, I feel like life is about broadening our knowledge and horizons … continuing to learn and grow,’’ Rogers said.