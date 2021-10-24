A Healing Mission: Indigo Mind + Body brings new women-owned biz to Madison

MADISON — Two women here have created an enchanted space where moonstones glow amid sparkling amethyst, ethereal music calms and spicy perfumes scent the air.
Indigo Mind + Body, a wellness boutique, is one of this small town’s newest businesses, and it showcases the success of friends who’ve turned their passions into a popular new enterprise.
Candice Rogers, 38, and Bree Platt, 32, opened their doors in March, joining a row of some half a dozen shops along this hamlet’s historic downtown Murphy Street that are owned and operated by women.
Indigo offers an array of services, including healing massage, skin care, lash treatments and a natural hair removal system that employs sugar and lemon and replaces more harsh waxing protocols.
Rogers trained in massage therapy at Greensboro’s Kneaded Healing, while Platt earned her esthetician’s credentials in Thomasville.
Rogers and Platt center their business on holistic principles, offering counsel to patrons on rejuvenating treatments, as well as alternative and spiritual pick-me-ups like crystals and aromatherapy.
Platt creates a line of handmade soy candles, and the shop carries exquisite jewelry with new-age designs and themes created to uplift.
“We believe if you’re being true to yourself and putting positive energy back in the world, it comes back to you,’’ said Rogers, who makes her home with her husband, Geoffrey, and sons, Jax, 17, and Cam, 16, on the family farm where she grew up in Wentworth.
“We’ve gotten a wonderful reception, and the community has really embraced us, and we feel really blessed that we have received such a warm welcoming,’’ Rogers said.
Platt and Rogers have a healthy sense of fun, too.
The sun-soaked emporium at 126 E. Murphy Street is a place where once monthly they open their doors for evening DIY events, typically designed to complement the season and pay tribute to wellness through notice of the natural world.
Over the summer, Indigo hosted a Moon Water Bar to celebrate the healthful benefits of the lunar cycle, for example. And in early fall, the owners invited patrons to an evening of making “smudge sticks” – bundles of herbs, such as sage, cedar and sweetgrass, used to cleanse one’s environment with smoke.
The tradition of “smudging” dates back hundreds of years to Native Americans who used the ritual as a way to pay tribute to the natural elements: water, air, fire and earth. The idea: smoke from the herbs can clear the energy in a space and promote better flow of energy, help concentration and even spark creativity.
Indigo also carries turkey-feather plumes for use in coaxing the smoke from smudge bundles. Rogers demonstrated on a recent afternoon, placing a bundle in an iridescent abalone shell, sweeping the feather back and forth.
The bundle event treated local women to wine and included a “buffet’’ of bright dried flower petals, small crystals associated with healing, scissors and bright embroidery floss.
Platt and Rogers taught folks how to customize their own bundles and fortify them with adornments, such as tourmaline, rose quartz, hematite and other crystals.
Vaseline glass bowls of such crystals are beauty spots in the shop, ready to scoop up like confections with dainty spoons.
Services such as massages and facials put client needs front and center, Rogers said.
“I offer Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal massage and medical massage,” she said. “I enjoy problem-focused massage. With me, before a massage, we sit down and we talk before your session. If there are areas you’ve told me are a problem, I focus on that. I make sure my massages aren’t ‘cookie cutter’ but what will be a healing and therapeutic service most beneficial to that person’s specific needs.’’
A former longtime phlebotomist, Platt said she is thrilled to be able to follow her passion and invest in real ownership of her dream along with Rogers.
“It’s definitely been exciting,’’ Platt said of co-owning a business. “It was a complete leap, but it’s always been a dream of mine. I always wanted to go into business myself. It’s been fun, and I’m really excited to see where it’s going to go.’’
A craftswoman, who regularly paints and hikes, Platt met Rogers when she went to her as a massage client.
“You meet very few people in your life you click with instantly, and it falls into place,’’ Platt said of Rogers, who previously operated a massage studio in Madison and carried Platt’s candles.
“I felt super lucky and super grateful to meet somebody like Candice,” Platt said. “It just works. It was too perfect not to try this.’’
Both women believe in living with intention and gratitude and keeping their minds open to what the world has to teach, they said.
“I want Indigo to be primarily a place of education and community. But for me, I feel like life is about broadening our knowledge and horizons … continuing to learn and grow,’’ Rogers said.
“I enjoy when people come in and ask me about the properties of amethyst and what it does for you … or when they ask Bree questions about skincare,” Rogers said. “I like that we are providing the community with knowledge. It’s about growing in the community with the community. If it’s something you’re passionate about, you want to learn about it forever. I’m passionate about everything we have in the store. It’s not just a trend. Interest in spirituality and metaphysical knowledge is growing.’’
As a special Halloween treat, Rogers and Platt have designed a “Beyond the Veil’’ party for Oct. 30, which will feature a DIY “Broom Bar’’ and Tarot card and palm readings by Rogers, as well as refreshments. The party is from 4 to 11 p.m. at the 126 E. Murphy Street Shop. Costumes are welcome.
For more information about services and hours, visit indigo-mindbody.square.site/.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.