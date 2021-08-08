A look back at RCC's campus grants for 2020-2021

WENTWORTH – Tina Hamlin, a GED student at Rockingham Community College, worked as a caregiver for years, but quit her job to focus on going to school. She started in fall 2020 and graduated in July 2021.

“She has shown extraordinary strides in her learning, has great attendance, is very positive, and plans to continue into the Surgical Tech program this fall,” her instructor said.

Hamlin is just one of many students at RCC whose finances received a boost, thanks to the RCC Foundation.

With the 2020-2021 academic year in the rearview mirror, it is a perfect time to reflect on how more than $150,000 has helped a wide variety of students and programs through these grants.

Faculty and staff apply for campus grants annually through the RCC Foundation. A committee ranks the requests, and then RCC President Dr. Mark Kinlaw makes a recommendation to the RCC Foundation Board of Directors, which makes the final approvals. Recipients in turn dole out their awarded funds through their programs to help students in various ways.

Hamlin, for instance, benefited from a $3,000 grant the Foundation awarded for High School Equivalency testing vouchers. The grant paid for 74 GED vouchers, 44 computer-based testing vouchers, and 21 paper-based testing vouchers.