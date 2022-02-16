A new strategy is being used to try to end school mask mandates. It has QAnon ties.

RALEIGH — A legal strategy promoted by a QAnon supporter is being used by some parents across North Carolina and the United States to try to force school districts to end face mask mandates and to remove books the parents say are obscene.

The Bonds For the Win website tells parents they can threaten to file "surety bond claims" against school board members and superintendents accusing them of violating multiple laws unless they make changes such as drop mask requirements. This approach has been used in multiple states, including in North Carolina in Catawba, Iredell, Johnston and Wake counties.

"We have people all over the world obtaining these bonds, all over the world," Miki Klann, who helped create Bonds For the Win, said in a January YouTube video highlighting efforts in North Carolina. "These school districts need to be put on notice, and I really do want them to be listening to us right now."

Kelly Shaw, a political science professor at Iowa State University, called this a "largely unproven" approach to try to change public policy.

Some parents have used the approach in Iowa.