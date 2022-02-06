A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro

And Greensboro City Council recently annexed more than 300 acres on the far eastern edge of the city so developers can build up to 1,100 single-family houses and townhomes in an area surrounding McConnell Road south of Interstate 85 near where Publix plans to add a distribution center.

Construction of The Resurgent could begin as soon as July, with the development opening by the end of 2023, according to Cameron. She stressed the timeline is fluid and, like any construction project, there are many factors that could push the schedule back.

The foundation’s rezoning request for the project got unanimous approval from the city’s zoning board in late December, just months after the group’s purchase of the property in July 2021.

“To get as far as we’ve gone, getting through zoning, is like break-neck speed, but we’ve got a lot more work to do to get the project off the ground, so to speak, and get a shovel in the dirt,” Cameron said.