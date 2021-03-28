About 30% of Rockingham residents have had one shot so far as Group 5 joins

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County last week became one of the first few counties in North Carolina to make vaccines available to all people age 16 and older.
Health officials said they made the decision to open vaccines to the widest population, termed Group 5, after seeing a slowdown in appointment reservations by members of Groups 1-4 in mid-March.
For example, last weekend, hundreds of appointments went unclaimed before the Monday decision by Rockingham Public Health Director Trey Wright move to Group 5.
“We have seen an increase in interest/appointments after going to Group 5,’’ Wright said in an email on the eve of a Thursday vaccine clinic on the Rockingham Community College campus where healthcare workers planned to administer 1,170 Pfizer vaccines over eight hours.
“I think part of the slow (down) with groups 1-4 include the fact there are multiple (vaccine) providers and folks (are) waiting for other vaccine options,’’ Wright said, noting that quite a few people have said they are eager to have the convenience of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one injection.
By contrast, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a two-shot regimen with second injections administered around 3-4 weeks after he first inoculation.
“I call it supply, demand, and now option... ,’’ Wright said. “In the beginning with Groups 1 and 2—there were little providers with supply to handle the demand.’’
When vaccines were available only to those 65 and older, “we had 600-700 appointments filled in 3-5 minutes on a consistent basis,’’ Wright said.
Demand (for health department vaccines) has declined, but also we have the option variable again,’’ Wright said.
“Folks can now go to any such provider at their convenience for a vaccine, versus a drive thru,’’ he said, noting pharmacies and hospital clinics opened up choice.
But when people wait for the vaccine of their choice, such as the Johnson & Johnson, the system really slows, Wright said, describing some people who will drive great distances for the convenience of a one-shot option.
Skeptics who are staunchly against vaccination also contribute to slowed interest, Wright said.
“There is still some mistrust about the vaccine, and we will continue to do outreach to groups about the safety of the vaccine,’’ Wright said.
“I haven’t had any political remarks about not receiving the vaccine as of yet, but we will provide a vaccine to all that are willing to receive,’’ Wright said.
But nationwide, polls in recent weeks have shown that high numbers of Republicans have decided not to be vaccinated, citing distrust of the vaccine. The Los Angeles Times reported last week that 50% of the nation’s Republican men say they will not be vaccinated. A PBS survey found that 40% of all Republicans said they would not seek a vaccine.
Voting records show that Rockingham County voted Republican in the last five Presidential elections, with 63.5% of voters going Republican and 33.7% voting Democratic in the last presidential race.
By Friday, the county tallied 29,498 citizens as having been vaccinated with at least one shot. That makes up about 1/3 of the county’s population of roughly 91,000. All citizens age 16 and older are legally able to have a vaccine.
U.S. Census data show that in 2018, the county’s median age was about 44 and around 21% of the population was estimated to be below age 17. Some 19% of Rockingham Countians are 65 or older, according to the 2018 data, and about 15% of residents are between 55 and 64. About 42% of residents fell in the 18-54 range, according to the statistics.
How we’re doing
As many places in the nation are witnessing an increase this week in hospitalizations and infection rates, Rockingham County has seen only a slight increase in the community’s infection rate. The number slipped up to 3.7% on Friday after resting at 3.3% earlier in the week.
Hospitalizations, however, held at 74, much lower than in recent months when they averaged around 94.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.
By the numbers
The county reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Friday with totals climbing from 7,007 to 7,038. Of that number, about 70% of patients were in quarantine and recuperating while some 27% have recuperated.
Vaccinations easy to access
The county’s vaccination campaign is operating steadily with the Rockingham County Health Department joining Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care in coordinating for mass vaccine clinics at the Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus at 558 County Home Road in Wentworth.
How to register for vaccines
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through and mass clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
In addition to the county health department, Rockingham County residents may look to Cone Health for vaccines at conehealth.com/vaccine.
People without internet access or email accounts should call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available, officials said.
County residents may also seek a vaccine through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden. UNC Rockingham encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
For more information on vaccines and COVID-19, visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.