About 30% of Rockingham residents have had one shot so far as Group 5 joins

When vaccines were available only to those 65 and older, “we had 600-700 appointments filled in 3-5 minutes on a consistent basis,’’ Wright said.

Demand (for health department vaccines) has declined, but also we have the option variable again,’’ Wright said.

“Folks can now go to any such provider at their convenience for a vaccine, versus a drive thru,’’ he said, noting pharmacies and hospital clinics opened up choice.

But when people wait for the vaccine of their choice, such as the Johnson & Johnson, the system really slows, Wright said, describing some people who will drive great distances for the convenience of a one-shot option.

Skeptics who are staunchly against vaccination also contribute to slowed interest, Wright said.

“There is still some mistrust about the vaccine, and we will continue to do outreach to groups about the safety of the vaccine,’’ Wright said.

“I haven’t had any political remarks about not receiving the vaccine as of yet, but we will provide a vaccine to all that are willing to receive,’’ Wright said.