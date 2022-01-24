After years of ignoring it, Gov. Cooper signs a proclamation for School Choice Week

“It’s an olive branch that we’re happy about and hope that we can even take it further and see where it goes,” Dillingham said in an interview.

The proclamation was so surprising that Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, wrote in a blog post that he thought it was a hoax at first.

The N.C. Association of Educators declined comment on the proclamation. NCAE has backed Cooper during his tenure and opposed charter schools and the voucher school program.

Public schools lose students as choice expands

National School Choice Week has been celebrated annually since 2011, with events across the nation. It’s billed as an event to equally celebrate all types of school choice, including options in traditional public schools. But usually it’s celebrated more by charter schools, private schools and homeschooling parents.

The week-long celebration comes at a time when enrollment in North Carolina’s traditional public schools has continued to decline while enrollment continues to rise in charter schools, private schools and home schools.