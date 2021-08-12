Annie Penn gets new MRI scanner

REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital has a new MRI scanner that is faster, bigger and can produce better images, Cone Health says.

The brand-new Siemens Sola combines a powerful magnet with the latest software to provide quieter, faster and better-quality MRI scans, Cone Health said in a news release.

An MRI creates pictures of organs inside the body by using a magnetic field and pulses of radio wave energy. Such tests can help doctors find, diagnose or treat a medical condition, Cone Health says.

The hospital's MRI suite has been redesigned to include more safety zones that protect patients throughout their scans, Cone Health said. The new scanner features a wider opening that gives patients more space as they undergo MRIs in a room with peaceful lighting, a mural and calming music to make the experience as pleasant as possible, the health care system said.

Officials said the new MRI scanner produces better images and can offer some MRI services, such as better imaging of abdominal blood vessels, that the old scanner couldn't. The new machine will also allow staff to safely scan patients who previously could not be scanned because of certain implanted medical devices.

It is also faster, completing a scan in nearly half the time of the previous MRI scanner.