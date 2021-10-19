As restaurant rebuilds from fire, Pik N Pig returns to the N.C. State Fair

Sheppard said many regular customers have already stopped by the stand for a meal and to say they’re happy to see him back behind the smoker.

“They’re excited to see us back,” he said.

Proper barbecue takes time. A pork shoulder typically takes about eight to 10 hours to cook, but the shoulders he got for the fair this year are a bit larger than usual, so Sheppard expects them to take closer to 10 hours. That’s why he has to get to the stand by 2 a.m., when the only other noise on the fairgrounds is the hum of the street sweepers, preparing the paths for that day’s crowds.

Sheppard’s first stop of the early morning is his supply trailer, where he loads his truck with pork shoulders, charcoal and anything else heavy they’ll need for the day. He then cleans the firebox, starts the fire, rubs the pork in blend of brown sugar, black pepper, paprika, kosher salt and other spices and lets them cook.

Even when the restaurant was up and running, Sheppard would always make the trip to cook at the fair. For a restaurant owner whose duties drew him to managerial tasks and away from the smoker, the fair represented a chance to return to his roots.

“It was always fun to get up here and do this,” he said.