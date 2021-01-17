At anti-abortion rally, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says his faith will influence his policy

"It's not enough to preach to the choir," said Walker, who was a pastor before winning a seat to the U.S. House in 2014. "We have to take this message of individual liberty and pro-life to new places and new communities."

Robinson highlighted his openness to share his Christian faith as an elected official to the crowd.

"I get a lot of pushback," Robinson said. "A lot of folks that tell me, 'You know, you need to ease up on whole religious thing.' You know, that's too bad. You don't want to hear about my faith? You don't want to hear about me."

The crowd, about half of whom were wearing masks, cheered.

He criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and said the term "a woman's right to choose" is a term to hide "an egregious act."

"We will not silently go into the night," Robinson said. "It's what they want. It's what they expect."

Election results still at the forefront