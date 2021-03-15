At Elon Law, a portrait of a former Greensboro mayor divides

Last spring was especially tough for Black students, who also were confronted with the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others — Black people who looked like them, whose deaths were shown on a continuous loop on social media, whose deaths spurred debates and protests and confrontations with police around the world.

"That's a lot, and to go in and be on in property class, that's not going to happen the same way for someone who identifies with someone who has been viciously killed," said Paris Henderson, the other second-year Elon Law student leading this effort.

So Fields and Henderson decided to do something. With input from the school's Black Law Students Association and about 45 Elon Law students of color, they wrote a letter to law school and university leaders and faculty listing seven changes they'd like to see — changes, Henderson said, that would help all law school students regardless of race or ethnic background.

"It is only fair that the institution we are pouring ourselves into holds us up when we are down," they wrote. "We hold you to the highest standard not only as our support system, but as the professionals molding the next generation of attorneys — attorneys that can demand justice or perpetuate oppression."