Bethany Elementary students honor veterans with 29th annual tribute

BETHANY COMMUNITY — It was in the formal entryway of the old Bethany School building that former Principal Van Moore realized the need for cultivating gratitude amongst his students for the community’s local military servicemen and women.

It was 1990 and several students had asked about two young veterans featured in a photo in the school’s main entrance at the original campus at the intersection of Bethany Road and NC 65.

And he realized students needed to understand the crucial role the young soldiers played in securing their freedoms, Moore said.

Student discussions about veterans increased over the next couple of years, and by 1992 Moore created the school’s first Veterans Day program, now an annual tradition.

Marking its 29th year this week, Bethany Elementary’s salute has honored several thousand veterans. Since it’s beginning, students have served meals, recognized veterans and performed numerous patriotic songs to honor those in the military.

Last year was the first time the school had to cancel the Veterans Day program due to COVID-19. So students were especially eager this year to prepare for their beloved local veterans to return to campus at 271 Bethany Road for a celebration.