Bethany Elementary students honor veterans with 29th annual tribute

BETHANY COMMUNITY — It was in the formal entryway of the old Bethany School building that former Principal Van Moore realized the need for cultivating gratitude amongst his students for the community’s local military servicemen and women.
It was 1990 and several students had asked about two young veterans featured in a photo in the school’s main entrance at the original campus at the intersection of Bethany Road and NC 65.
And he realized students needed to understand the crucial role the young soldiers played in securing their freedoms, Moore said.
Student discussions about veterans increased over the next couple of years, and by 1992 Moore created the school’s first Veterans Day program, now an annual tradition.
Marking its 29th year this week, Bethany Elementary’s salute has honored several thousand veterans. Since it’s beginning, students have served meals, recognized veterans and performed numerous patriotic songs to honor those in the military.
Last year was the first time the school had to cancel the Veterans Day program due to COVID-19. So students were especially eager this year to prepare for their beloved local veterans to return to campus at 271 Bethany Road for a celebration.
To protect vets from potential exposure to COVID-19, this year’s event was held outside on a day that graced festivities with warm sunshine.
Students, dressed in patriotic attire, including flag motif face masks, greeted and thanked each veteran as they arrived, offered them a beverage and snacks and directed them to their seats of honor. Youngsters had decorated their classroom windows with words of gratitude and emblems of freedom. And to add to the fanfare, the Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department used its engine’s crane to hoist a large American flag behind the veterans.
The program, a team effort from teachers and the school’s 486 students, featured students who walked out of the school’s entrance and circled veterans while waving flags. Current principal Josh Eanes introduced guests and student choir performed an array of patriotic songs, followed by performances by each grade level.
Pupils paid tribute to each military branch by playing their theme songs as veterans who served stood to be recognized. As “Taps” played, veterans stood to remember their fallen comrades.
Keynote speaker, Sheriff Sam Page, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, encouraged students to reflect upon their freedoms and to never forget the service of the men and women who sat before them.
To close the day, students and veterans sand “God Bless America.’’