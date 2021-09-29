'Black history is literally everywhere.' Archaeologists search Raleigh site for clues

Project research also found that according to the slave schedule of the 1850 census, Hogg owned 18 enslaved people in Raleigh. It is not clear if they all lived on that downtown block or elsewhere on land owned by the Hogg family in the city. Two of the enslaved people listed in the census were classified as "mulatto" and may have been of Native American descent. The archaeology and historical research offices are hoping to determine if there was pre-Colonial-era use of the land by American Indians, if there were homes of enslaved people on the land and what happened to enslaved residents after emancipation during the Civil War.

David Cranford, assistant state archaeologist with the state Office of Archaeology, said the ground-penetrating radar is used to record vertical profiles of what's beneath the surface 20-50 centimeters down. Those vertical profiles are then stitched together with software to create 3-D models of what's underneath. So far, they have found an "anomaly," which is something different than the expected soil and clay, that might be part of the front of the house.

State Archaeologist John Mintz said two houses once stood on the area they are investigating, both the 1850 house and one possibly from 1830. Their work could turn up things like old foundations, wells, cisterns, privies and walkways.