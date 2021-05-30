Blue Ridge Mountains in full bloom as spring comes to a close

About the Rhodo

“Four species of rhododendron grow wild on Grandfather Mountain, and three of them could be in bloom for this year’s Rhododendron Ramble,” Farrell said.

Flame azaleas (R. calendulaceum) range from yellow to orange, peach or red in color and can be seen at the mountain’s main entrance gate and at Split Rock in late May through July.

Catawba rhododendron (R. catawbiense) is in bloom from early to mid-June, depending on elevation. Probably the most well-known of the rhododendron, their deep purple blooms will frame most of the trails in natural splendor.

Rosebay rhododendron (R. maximum), with its very light pink flowers, is the last to bloom in late June and may be in its early stages during the Rhododendron Ramble.

Many rhododendrons are already blooming at lower elevations in the High Country, but the wide range of elevation available on Grandfather Mountain — a nearly 1,000-foot change from base to peak — provides viewers with a longer window of opportunity to see the rhododendron in bloom.

And now, Grandfather Mountain is operating under its extended summer hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (with ticket sales ending at 5:30 p.m.).

CALENDAR BRIEF: Through June 6: Rhodo Ramble Guided Walks: Join Grandfather Mountain naturalists at 2 p.m. daily for the Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble, a short, guided stroll to enjoy and learn about the iconic rhododendron plants that bloom throughout the park. Guided walks are included with regular park admission. Call 800-468-7325 or visit grandfather.com for more information.