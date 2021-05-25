Browns Summit man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Kentucky authorities on Tuesday arrested Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit in connection with the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists along U.S. 29 bypass on Monday, Sheriff Sam Page said in a Tuesday night news release.
Cox is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is alleged to have also wounded a third rider who was treated for injuries at the scene and survived, sheriff's officials said.
Kentucky State Police arrested Cox as he traveled through Sheperdsville, just outside of Louisville, in Bullitt County, Kentucky, Page said in the release. Bullitt County is an eight-hour drive from Reidsville.
Cox, whose last-known address is 7704 Landis Drive, is being held in the Bullitt County Jail and will soon be extradited to Rockingham County, Page said.
While Page said he believes the killings were targeted crimes, he has not disclosed investigators' theories about a motive in the shootings.
The victims were shot Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. as they rode northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said Monday.
RCSO investigators said the deadly gunfire came from a red Dodge dually pickup. A dually is a dual rear-wheel truck. Page said on Tuesday that the truck was recovered at the time of the arrest in Kentucky.
"This type of crime is horrific. It's not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don't think I've seen anything like it,'' Page said in a Tuesday email.
"Our team at the Sheriff's Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.''
Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the road, RCSO Public Information Officer Lt. Kevin Suthard said in the release Monday night.
"We will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victims at this time out of concern for the surviving victim's safety as well as any family members of any of the victims involved,'' Page said Tuesday, explaining his decision was based on a recommendation by Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.
Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, according to the release.
A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she'd been shot. He said he'd found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.
"She's yelling, 'Help Me.' She says he's been shot. That's what she just yelled when I pulled up and said, 'Are you OK?,''' a motorist witness told a 911 operator shortly after 4:30 p.m. "I thought I seen her motorcycle fly off into the woods,'' the witness told the operator.
Suthard said the survivor is being treated at an area hospital. He did not share the victim's health status.
The northbound lane of U.S. 29 was closed from the Barnes Street intersection to N.C. 14 for nearly seven hours Monday as investigators combed the crime scene. The road was reopened Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call 911, the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.
