Browns Summit man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville

"This type of crime is horrific. It's not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don't think I've seen anything like it,'' Page said in a Tuesday email.

"Our team at the Sheriff's Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.''

Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the road, RCSO Public Information Officer Lt. Kevin Suthard said in the release Monday night.

"We will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victims at this time out of concern for the surviving victim's safety as well as any family members of any of the victims involved,'' Page said Tuesday, explaining his decision was based on a recommendation by Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.

Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, according to the release.

A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she'd been shot. He said he'd found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.