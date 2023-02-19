A Burlington man died in a wreck early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Matthew Lee Tuck, 35, was driving southbound in a 2007 Nissan Murano on Witty Road shortly before 6 a.m., the release said.

Tuck crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near near Hunters Glen Drive and impairment "is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision," the release said.

The area was closed to traffic for about four hours during the investigation.