BUS SAFETY: DOES YOUR CHILD KNOW THE RULES?

WENTWORTH — Every day millions of students use school buses as transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both student and drivers should be aware, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said during a news conference at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday on the eve of a new school year.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in recent years there were an average of 128 fatalities in school transportation-related traffic crashes each year and more school-aged pedestrians were killed between 7-8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. than any other time of day, he said.
“Children are often eager to get off the school bus because they are excited to tell their parents about all of the fun they had at school that day,” Page said. “It is crucial that parents re-enforce the school bus safety rules children learn at school.”
Page also suggests that parents drive their child’s bus route with them to practice the proper safety precautions they can take to help make certain their child enjoys a safe ride to and from school.
The sheriff outlines the following safety measures for parents to discuss with their children:
Students
Always arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes early.
While the bus is approaching, make sure to stand at least three giant steps away from the curb, wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens and the bus driver says it’s okay to board.
Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus. Make eye contact with the driver so that you are sure he or she sees you.
Never walk behind the bus.
If you are walking beside the bus, walk at least three giant steps away.
Use the handrail when entering and exiting the bus. Take extra precautions to make sure that clothing with drawstrings and book bags do not get caught in the handrail or door.
Never stop to pick something up that you have dropped when a bus is stopped. Tell the bus driver or wait until the bus has driven off to avoid not being seen by the driver.
Motorists
Remember that children are unpredictable in their actions. Take extreme caution when traveling in a school zone.
If there are no sidewalks, drive cautiously. Be more alert to the possibility of children walking in the road.
Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights flashing.
Never pass a school bus when there are flashing red lights and the stop arm is extended. This is a sign that children are getting on or off the bus. Motorists must wait until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus is moving before they can start driving again.
Learn and obey the school bus laws in North Carolina.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local police departments will have officers monitoring the schools with a particular focus on enforcing traffic violations that occur within school zones in Rockingham County, the sheriff said.