BUS SAFETY: DOES YOUR CHILD KNOW THE RULES?

While the bus is approaching, make sure to stand at least three giant steps away from the curb, wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens and the bus driver says it’s okay to board.

Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus. Make eye contact with the driver so that you are sure he or she sees you.

Never walk behind the bus.

If you are walking beside the bus, walk at least three giant steps away.

Use the handrail when entering and exiting the bus. Take extra precautions to make sure that clothing with drawstrings and book bags do not get caught in the handrail or door.

Never stop to pick something up that you have dropped when a bus is stopped. Tell the bus driver or wait until the bus has driven off to avoid not being seen by the driver.

Motorists

Remember that children are unpredictable in their actions. Take extreme caution when traveling in a school zone.

If there are no sidewalks, drive cautiously. Be more alert to the possibility of children walking in the road.

Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights flashing.