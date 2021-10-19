Carmen Electra, other models sue NC strip clubs, accuse them of trademark infringement

The use of their likeness made it look like the models endorsed the clubs or were associated with them, an attorney representing them said in court filings.

“Defendants’ advertising practices are immoral, unethical, oppressive and unscrupulous insofar as they have sought to confuse the public for their own commercial benefit by implying that plaintiffs are affiliated, endorse, are associated with and/or are strippers at Capital,” the attorney said in the complaint against Capital Cabaret.

Carmen Electra is a named plaintiff in three of the lawsuits against Victoria’s Cabaret, The Cave Gentlemen’s Club and Cherry’s Gentlemen’s Club.

According to court filings, an image of her body was used to promote a “Thirsty Thursday” event at Victoria’s numerous times between 2016 and 2018. Another photograph of Carmen Electra with a bottle of Crown Royal was posted on The Cave’s Facebook page in 2017, and a picture of Carmen Electra with another woman was advertised as a “Two for Tuesday” on Cherry’s Facebook page in 2015.

The lawsuits aren’t the first to challenge strip clubs for allegedly using photographs of models without their knowledge.