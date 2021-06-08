Cash card incentive program helped boost interest in shots, infection rate low at 2.5%

WENTWORTH— Visa $25 cash cards as an incentive to get vaccinated seemed to work pretty well at stimulating Rockingham Countians to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots this past week, county public health leaders said.
“We had almost 70 individuals come in this weekend to our events held at McMichael High School and Draper Recreation Center,’’ said Trey Wright, public health director for Rockingham County. “That is a big increase as compared to our last two week’s in-house clinics that were averaging about 30.’’
The Summer Cash Card incentive program was sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and sent federally-funded gift cards to Rockingham and three other counties — Guilford, Rowan and Mecklenburg.
Even without the cash cards to offer, vaccine demand seems a bit fickle, Wright noted. “What is interesting is two weeks prior to that, we were averaging about 60 in-house’’ vaccine requests per week, he said, explaining that shot seekers are of all ages.
And while interest in getting inoculated has been generally low, the total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated inched up to 34% from 33% over the past 14 days, according to Wright. That percentage represents 31,000 county residents out of about 91,000 and needs to climb, Wright said. “There is still work to be done.’’
To that end, Wright said his Division of Public Health is campaigning in high risk neighborhoods around the county, leaving literature about the need for and safety of the vaccines, Wright said.
“With door hangers, we’ve purposely been targeting the multi-family housing and apartment complexes (in Reidsville),’’ Wright said. “We have mailed out postcards to the (housing) complexes that didn’t want us providing hangers.’’
Provided around 270 gift cards to dole out, Wright’s department has some left to distribute. “We plan to host more events — (we’re) just trying to see where/when would be best,’’ he said.
Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate was relatively low at 2.5% on Tuesday, safely below the 5% infection rate the Centers for Disease Control calls acceptable.
On Tuesday, 60 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 7,929 had contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.
The county’s death toll on Tuesday had reached 131. Information about the most recent three reported deaths was not immediately available.
The statewide infection rate was 3.0% on Tuesday and 568 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19. State health officials say that 50% of North Carolina’s adult population is now fully vaccinated, while 54% of the Tar Heel state’s adults have had at least one vaccine dose.
The state’s casualty count from the pandemic is 13,216, according to NCDHHS records.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 336-342-8140 or visit the RCDHHS website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.