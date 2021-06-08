Cash card incentive program helped boost interest in shots, infection rate low at 2.5%

WENTWORTH— Visa $25 cash cards as an incentive to get vaccinated seemed to work pretty well at stimulating Rockingham Countians to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots this past week, county public health leaders said.

“We had almost 70 individuals come in this weekend to our events held at McMichael High School and Draper Recreation Center,’’ said Trey Wright, public health director for Rockingham County. “That is a big increase as compared to our last two week’s in-house clinics that were averaging about 30.’’

The Summer Cash Card incentive program was sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and sent federally-funded gift cards to Rockingham and three other counties — Guilford, Rowan and Mecklenburg.

Even without the cash cards to offer, vaccine demand seems a bit fickle, Wright noted. “What is interesting is two weeks prior to that, we were averaging about 60 in-house’’ vaccine requests per week, he said, explaining that shot seekers are of all ages.