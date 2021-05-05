Celebrating a milestone birthday in quiet style for 'Miss Kat'

As was the case for many children in those days, Miss Kat only attended Branch Street School for four years before quitting to stay home and help raise her brothers and sisters. By the time she started school, the family had moved to Old Danville Highway (now U.S. 29 Business) and Miss Kat said they walked to school, regardless of the weather.

The family raised their own vegetables and chickens to supplement their meals. Miss Kat’s mother and grandmother taught her to cook; Miss Kat’s children said her specialties were peach, apple and blackberry cobblers. Every Sunday, the family looked forward to her coconut and chocolate cakes and fruit pies.

She still enjoys getting in the kitchen. In fact, in the days before her birthday, she was “bustling around,” helping cook breakfast for her family.

Her Aunt Victoria used to make lye soap for them to wash their clothes because Miss Kat’s mama didn’t know how to make it.

And all the dresses the girls wore were made by their mother. Miss Kat recalled “going to town” and picking out the printed flour sacks that became dresses when they were emptied.

“She sewed them on her hands,” Miss Kat recalled.