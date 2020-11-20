Cenergistic's Kelley helps RCS save $4.7M in energy costs

“Since March, Cenergistic has been a valuable partner as we got schools ready for reopening,” said E.C. Stophel, RCS Director of RCS Director of Maintenance. “The dollar savings on top of that have proved this partnership a valuable resource.”

The energetic Kelley, known by name to nearly everyone in the district, has charisma and a vibrant teaching style when educating kids about how they can prolong the lives of their Iphones and Nintendo systems by unplugging them when not in use.

He's also had success in sending conservation lessons home. Students report back to him that they are sharing efficiency tips with their parents, making their own homes more green.

“Young minds like this idea of conservation,” Kelley said. “Kids look around the room and they see things plugged in and they realize that they don’t need to be. It’s easy for young minds to understand conservation.”

Consider Douglass Elementary School, among the most impressive of Kelley's campus success stories. The Eden school was able to reduce its energy consumption by 33 percent in one year, Kelley said.