Chris White Named Fire Chief for the City of Eden

EDEN — Chris White was recently named the new fire chief for the City of Eden.

White took the helm, replacing Todd Harden, on Sept. 21. Harden retired on Sept. 1 after serving for more than 20 years. Deputy Chief James Slaughter served as interim acting chief of the department until White assumed his post.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to serve as fire chief of this wonderful city,'' White said in a recent news release from the City of Eden.

"I look forward to serving the citizens of this city, working with the youth promoting public fire education and being available and accessible to the citizens of Eden. I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity.”

Born and raised in Eden, White holds an associate’s degree in Fire Science from Orange Beach, Ala.-based Columbia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration/Fire Investigation, also from Columbia Southern.

White is a Level II Instructor in fire safety, certified by the Office of the State Fire Marshall (OSFM). He is a Level II Fire Officer, as well and is working on his Level II Inspection certification.

White and his wife, Lisa, have been together for 12 years and are members of Eden Baptist Church.

