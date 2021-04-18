Church donation of 40,000 pounds of food means security for Rockingham

Agencies included: Cooperative Christian Ministries, Hands of God of Rockingham County, Men in Christ Ministries, Reidsville Soup Kitchen, Rockingham County Veterans Coalition and The Salvation Armies of Reidsville, Eden and Western Rockingham County.

“Thank you for being here. We’re all in this together. I think the Lord has commanded all of us to bear the burden … to comfort those in need,’’ said James Carlson, the new president for the Greensboro Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. “It doesn’t matter what religion we are part of … we are all brothers and sisters here to help each other.’’

The 40,000-pound donation – about 150% of what the drive usually receives from the church — means security for the county, said Neil Jacques, also a co-chair of the food drive.

“In this difficult period of the pandemic, this adds a level of security that when people go to our soup kitchens and our food pantries, they are able to know that there will be good food there,’’ Jacques said. “This is a great blessing,’’ he said, explaining such security helped agencies focus on their true goals. For example, “Our friends of veterans can focus their efforts on helping people as opposed to constantly scrambling for food.’’