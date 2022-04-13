Commissioners OK RCC loan plan for RCC Workforce Center, kudos for 911 staff

WENTWORTH — Highlights from the April 4 monthly meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners included a salute to emergency telecommunications staff for their performance during a recent fatal fire.

Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates honored the staff that operated the 911 call switchboard and pointed out their excellence in handling a highly stressful call in March involving a structure fire in which a child was trapped.

Those workers include: shift supervisor Jennifer Baughn, senior telecommunicator Angie Gourley and telecommunicators April Poole, Tabitha Farmer, Keith Dunn and Frank Fix.

In other business, Rockingham Community College representatives presented board members with an update on plans for the Center for Workforce Development. In turn, the board adopted a resolution directing staff to move forward and secure financing for the project with a $21.16 million 15-year fixed rate loan funded by the county’s quarter-cent sales tax.

The commissioners also discussed the $7 million grant awarded by the state to the Shiloh Airport — funds secured with the help of N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger and N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle Jr. Shiloh Airport officials want to prepare the land near Settle Bridge Road for both private and corporate hangar space. Airport officials have said the funding will allow the airport to grow and fuel economic development in the county by attracting more businesses.

Also during the meeting, Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler proposed new and more formal procedures for public hearings at which county residents wish to speak.

The plan stipulates that proposals or presentations during such hearings will be allotted 15 minutes. And any member of the public may sign up ahead of a meeting to speak for three minutes. Speakers also have the option of yielding their three minutes to another speaker. But each speaker will be limited to six minutes.

Furthermore, the proposal calls for a 30-minute limit on the public comment portion of such hearings. The resident who requests a hearing will be allotted up to seven minutes to provide a rebuttal, the proposal outlines.

The next meeting of the board is set for April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockingham County Governmental Center in Wentworth.