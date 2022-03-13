Compassion: The best medicine Gwen Riddick can offer as Eden's newest OB-GYN

In Chesapeake, she went into private practice for four years and was able to learn the business side of medicine there, Riddick said.

And as a condition of her NHSC scholarship, she also had to work double duty at the nearby Southeastern Virginia Health System, a medically underserved clinic. The NHSC requires that its scholars give back to communities in need in return for their financial support.

Riddick would go on to do her residency at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va., before moving in 2019 to South Boston, Va.

She said she chose the tiny rural town where she could challenge herself and build her skills as a country doctor.

Working in Chesapeake had been a bit easy, Riddick felt, because there she had been able to call on senior physicians for assistance anytime she needed help.

“I felt like I needed to develop myself,’’ she said. “I really wanted to learn to react ... in uncomfortable situations, whether in the OR or managing a patient.’’