Cone Health and the Public Art Endowment Seek Large Outdoor Sculpture

The commissioning of this piece will begin via a formal request for qualifications and include visits, interviews and presentations by a select number of artists.

Community members who are not artistic types can also get involved. Cone Health and PAE are beginning a fundraising campaign to help pay for the art. Contact Cone Health Philanthropy Officer Ruth Heyd at ruth.heyd@conehealth.com to learn more about joining the initiative, which has set a goal to have the art in place by the end of 2022, the release said.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is a charitable organization that inspires giving, maximizes opportunities and strengthens communities for present and future generations. With assets of over $295 million and approximately 700 charitable funds under management, it promotes philanthropy by addressing emerging community issues, managing permanent endowments, and working with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations, and nonprofit organizations in achieving their charitable objectives. In 2020, it received $85.7million in contributions and granted $35.3 million.

The mission of The Public Art Endowment is to help preserve and expand Greensboro’s sense of community by making possible the long-term and permanent placements of significant public artworks throughout the city. The endowment is a permanent fund supported solely by private support and is the only fund of its kind in the area. Stewardship for The Public Art Endowment is provided by Trustees who are passionate enthusiasts for the arts and for Greensboro, the release said. For more information visit: www.CFGG.org