Cone Health Plans Surgery Center in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE — Cone Health has received state permission to open an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter here.

The center will include two operating rooms, an endoscopy room and a procedure room, hospital officials said in a news release Tuesday.

“We look forward to bringing the exceptional surgical care that Cone Health is known for across our communities,” says Deno Adkins, vice president, ambulatory network, Cone Health.

“MedCenter Kernersville already offers urgent care services seven days a week as well as primary care, sports medicine, OB/GYN, specialty, rehabilitation, behavioral medicine, imaging, lab and employee health & wellness services. The addition of on-site surgery makes accessing care locally more convenient.”

The facility will be used for surgeries and procedures that do not require an overnight stay. These range from biopsies and hernia repair to knee and shoulder surgery, the release said.

Design work is under way for the 15,500-square foot addition. Cone Health hopes to begin construction next year with an opening of the multi-million-dollar project in 2023.