Cone's Annie Penn earns 7th straight A rating for patient safety

REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital here recently received a top A rating from the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades organization—the facility’s seventh consecutive year for the accolade, hospital officials announced recently.
Cone Health’s Alamance Regional Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital also earned A grades from Leapfrog, which monitors how hospitals protect patients from harm and provide safe care.
Hospital care is extremely complex. Thousands of patients experience falls, infections or medical errors in hospitals across the nation every year, hospital officials explained in a news release. So hospitals that earn “A” grades have far fewer patient safety “events” than hospitals with “D” or “F” grades, the release said.
“High-quality care means better care and safer care,” said Kenneth Rempher, chief nurse executive for Cone Health. “You build a culture of safety. And we are building that in every hospital, MedCenter, clinic and physician office that is part of Cone Health.”
The top grade is the fifth consecutive for Alamance Regional in Burlington. Moses H. Cone moved up from the B grade it held in the spring. Wesley Long Hospital rose to a B rating in the report, as well. Specialty hospitals, such as Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, are not graded by Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ safety grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Cone Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”