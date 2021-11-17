Cone's Annie Penn earns 7th straight A rating for patient safety

REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital here recently received a top A rating from the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades organization—the facility’s seventh consecutive year for the accolade, hospital officials announced recently.

Cone Health’s Alamance Regional Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital also earned A grades from Leapfrog, which monitors how hospitals protect patients from harm and provide safe care.

Hospital care is extremely complex. Thousands of patients experience falls, infections or medical errors in hospitals across the nation every year, hospital officials explained in a news release. So hospitals that earn “A” grades have far fewer patient safety “events” than hospitals with “D” or “F” grades, the release said.

“High-quality care means better care and safer care,” said Kenneth Rempher, chief nurse executive for Cone Health. “You build a culture of safety. And we are building that in every hospital, MedCenter, clinic and physician office that is part of Cone Health.”