Cone's new women's center touts combined services for better care

GREENSBORO — With busy schedules and women finding more demands on their time, convenience is key in choosing health care. So the 30,000-square-foot Cone Health MedCenter for Women here was built with convenience in mind, Cone officials announced in a recent news release.

The new two-story women’s health facility opened at 930 Third Street on Monday and combines innovative medical care with a variety of support services, which Cone officials say should translate to increased health care access for all women in the region, the release said.

“Not only is this more convenient,” said Cone Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, “but it also provides a comprehensive way to address one of Cone Health’s strategic priorities of tackling health disparities in our communities, regardless of a community member’s health insurance or a lack thereof.”

For example, economic hardship directly impacts a woman’s ability to maintain her good health, one health care provider said in the release.