Cone's new women's center touts combined services for better care

GREENSBORO — With busy schedules and women finding more demands on their time, convenience is key in choosing health care. So the 30,000-square-foot Cone Health MedCenter for Women here was built with convenience in mind, Cone officials announced in a recent news release.
The new two-story women’s health facility opened at 930 Third Street on Monday and combines innovative medical care with a variety of support services, which Cone officials say should translate to increased health care access for all women in the region, the release said.
“Not only is this more convenient,” said Cone Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, “but it also provides a comprehensive way to address one of Cone Health’s strategic priorities of tackling health disparities in our communities, regardless of a community member’s health insurance or a lack thereof.”
For example, economic hardship directly impacts a woman’s ability to maintain her good health, one health care provider said in the release.
“You can’t expect a woman to eat a balanced diet during pregnancy when she has an unmet food need,” says Cone Health MedCenter for Women Director Walidah Karim-Rhoades, DNP. “Combining the medical and support services, allows us to better address even the non-medical issues that directly impact the health of the mother and the newborn, like nutrition.”
Cone Health MedCenter for Women offers a host of gynecological and obstetric services, including: high-risk maternal care, prenatal and gynecology care, genetics counseling, breastfeeding support, ultrasound and mammography, nutritional education, integrated behavioral health, prenatal yoga, physical therapy and onsite lab services.