Cooper taps first African American to head Rockingham Elections Board

WENTWORTH — A week after the resignation of Rockingham County Board of Elections Chairman Royce Richardson, Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday appointed Democrat and veteran educator Ophelia Wright to the post, making her the first African American to head the board.
District Court Judge Erica Standfield Brandon, appointed in June 2019 as the first Black judge ever elected or appointed for District 17-A, which includes Rockingham County, presided over Wright's swearing-in ceremony at the Rockingham County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
Wright of Reidsville is a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the governor's highest honor for civic achievement.
And the retired elementary school teacher is "a strong community leader who has a history of supporting fair elections and access to voting by all eligible voters,'' said Wally White, acting director of the Rockingham County Democratic Party, via email.
"I’ve seen Ophelia be a defender of people. I’ve seen her caring side, and I’ve seen her tough as nails side,'' White said. "She was the right person for the governor to appoint. Rockingham County is lucky to have her.''
State law provides for North Carolina governors to appoint a member of their own party to serve as chair of county elections boards. Rockingham's five-member board is made up of two Republicans and three Democrats. Bonnie Purgason and Toni Reece are members of the GOP, while Wright, Nelson Cole of Reidsville and Leanna Lawson of Ruffin are Democrats.
Former chair Richardson said Monday that he left the board because he could not work effectively with members who crippled the board with staunch partisanship.
“I’m not a quitter, but I had to quit because I could not get anything done,” said Richardson of Madison, who has watched county politics from his vantage point as an elections board member since 2012.
He was appointed to the chairman's seat by Cooper two years ago.
“I had hoped that after the elections, things would get better on the board, but they’ve just gotten worse,” Richardson said on Monday.
“Rockingham County is one of the most, if not the most politically corrupt county in North Carolina,” Richardson said during a phone interview. Problems throughout county government stem from partisanship that blocks diplomatic exchange of ideas and has resulted in drastic actions.