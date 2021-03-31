Cooper taps first African American to head Rockingham Elections Board

“I’m not a quitter, but I had to quit because I could not get anything done,” said Richardson of Madison, who has watched county politics from his vantage point as an elections board member since 2012.

He was appointed to the chairman's seat by Cooper two years ago.

“I had hoped that after the elections, things would get better on the board, but they’ve just gotten worse,” Richardson said on Monday.

“Rockingham County is one of the most, if not the most politically corrupt county in North Carolina,” Richardson said during a phone interview. Problems throughout county government stem from partisanship that blocks diplomatic exchange of ideas and has resulted in drastic actions.

