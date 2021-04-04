Cooper taps first African American to head Rockingham Elections Board

He was appointed to the chairman’s seat by Cooper two years ago.

“I had hoped that after the elections, things would get better on the board, but they’ve just gotten worse,” Richardson said on Monday.

“Rockingham County is one of the most, if not the most politically corrupt county in North Carolina,” Richardson said during a phone interview. Problems throughout county government stem from partisanship that blocks diplomatic exchange of ideas and has resulted in drastic actions.

Wright, though, is ready to try and unify the board, she said. “I’m hoping we can unify the board and move forward. I want to be transparent. I used today to call the all and thank them for their support and ask if we can move forward and forget the past,’’ Wright said.

Part of building unity, will be insisting on clear communication, Wright said.

“Everyone on the board has their own expertise, and I am depending on them to bring that to the table. But I expect to be informed before any action is taken, before anything is done. And I will be reminding them of that,’’ Wright said.

Social media sites were full of congratulations for Wright throughout the week, while a handful of remarks were negative.

“You have some naysayers on Facebook, but they are outnumbered by the people who have confidence in me to lead ... people who say they will do what they can to help me,’’ Wright said. “And above all, they said that they send prayers. And with prayer ... prayers change things.’’

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.