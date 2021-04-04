Cooper taps first African American to head Rockingham Elections Board

WENTWORTH — A week after the resignation of Rockingham County Board of Elections Chairman Royce Richardson, Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday appointed Democrat and veteran educator Ophelia Wright to the post, making her the first African American to head the board.
District Court Judge Erica Standfield Brandon, appointed in June 2019 as the first Black judge ever elected or appointed for District 17-A, which includes Rockingham County, presided over Wright’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rockingham County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
“I cannot tell you how proud I was,’’ Wright said of sharing the occasion with Standfield-Brandon. The two bonded as friends working together on the campaign trail when Standfield-Brandon was seeking election in 2018.
Wright is ready for the challenges of her new post, she said. “It’s not often that an African American woman can get appointed to a position as prestigious as this that quickly,’’ she said.
“I knew it was something I wanted to do ... something I was interested in doing,’’ Wright said.
When she got word on Tuesday that an appointment to the board was in the offing, Wright was a tad nervous, she said.
But, “I’m a quick study, so I decided to take the bull by the horns and move forward with it,’’ Wright said. “I’ve always been one to step out and lead if given the chance.’’
Wright of Reidsville was honored for her leadership in 2019 when Cooper added her name to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the governor’s highest award for civic achievement.
And the retired elementary school teacher is “a strong community leader who has a history of supporting fair elections and access to voting by all eligible voters,’’ said Wally White, acting director of the Rockingham County Democratic Party, via email.
“I’ve seen Ophelia be a defender of people. I’ve seen her caring side, and I’ve seen her tough as nails side,’’ White said. “She was the right person for the governor to appoint. Rockingham County is lucky to have her.’’
State law provides for North Carolina governors to appoint a member of their own party to serve as chair of county elections boards. Rockingham’s five-member board is made up of two Republicans and three Democrats. Bonnie Purgason and Toni Reece are members of the GOP, while Wright, Nelson Cole of Reidsville and Leanna Lawson of Ruffin are Democrats.
Former chair Richardson said Monday that he left the board because he could not work effectively with members who crippled the board with staunch partisanship.
“I’m not a quitter, but I had to quit because I could not get anything done,” said Richardson of Madison, who has watched county politics from his vantage point as an elections board member since 2012.
He was appointed to the chairman’s seat by Cooper two years ago.
“I had hoped that after the elections, things would get better on the board, but they’ve just gotten worse,” Richardson said on Monday.
“Rockingham County is one of the most, if not the most politically corrupt county in North Carolina,” Richardson said during a phone interview. Problems throughout county government stem from partisanship that blocks diplomatic exchange of ideas and has resulted in drastic actions.
Wright, though, is ready to try and unify the board, she said. “I’m hoping we can unify the board and move forward. I want to be transparent. I used today to call the all and thank them for their support and ask if we can move forward and forget the past,’’ Wright said.
Part of building unity, will be insisting on clear communication, Wright said.
“Everyone on the board has their own expertise, and I am depending on them to bring that to the table. But I expect to be informed before any action is taken, before anything is done. And I will be reminding them of that,’’ Wright said.
Social media sites were full of congratulations for Wright throughout the week, while a handful of remarks were negative.
“You have some naysayers on Facebook, but they are outnumbered by the people who have confidence in me to lead ... people who say they will do what they can to help me,’’ Wright said. “And above all, they said that they send prayers. And with prayer ... prayers change things.’’