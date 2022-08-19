County fire investigators seek information about Madison fire that killed 2 in March

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a special Fire Investigation Task Force is seeking information about the March 16 mobile home fire in Madison that killed a mother and young daughter and injured a third person.

"The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation by the Rockingham County Fire Investigation Task Force,'' officials said in a news release from the sheriff's office. "At this point, the task force is asking for the public’s help in gathering information that could advance the investigation.''

Dawn Michelle East Bottoms, 33, and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, 4, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., that day in their mobile home in the 200 block of Madison Beach Road.

Richard Gibson, Bottoms' husband and father of her child, was consoled by his mother Norma Jean Sizemore on the morning of the fire.

A distraught and disheveled Gibson told Sizemore he was unable to save his family when flames quickly consumed the vinyl and metal structure, his mother said on March 16.

Gibson and Bottoms, a stay-at-home mother and native of Surry County, had celebrated their first wedding anniversary only days before the fire, according to the couple's posts on Facebook.

Bottoms' sister, April Michelle White of Walnut Cove, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of severe burns, family members said in March.

White, a piercing artist, had spent the night in the mobile home, Sizemore said.

At least 15 fire engines from departments from across Rockingham and neighboring counties lined a quarter-mile-long span of the country road as crews fought the fire.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case contact Detective Brian Disher of the sheriff's office at 336-634-3117 or call Lt. John Shelton of the Madison Police Department at 336-548-6097. To leave an anonymous tip, contact the Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.