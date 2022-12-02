County to bring dental services to local schools with $400K grant

WENTWORTH — About 1,000 Rockingham County children will soon be able to receive dental services at school each year, county public health officers announced this week.

The Duke Endowment recently awarded the Rockingham County Health Department with a $400,000 community grant to provide dental services to uninsured and low-income children throughout the public school district, which serves more than 11,000 kids.

The rural county of 91,000 residents has a poverty rate of 18% — well above the national rate of 11.6%, and dental health providers are scarce.

With the grant, RCDPH will launch school-based programs that prioritize preventive services, such as regular cleanings and the application of sealants to teeth to protect them from developing cavities, the health department announced in a news release.

Youngsters will also be able to receive certain restorative treatments to their teeth, including fillings, through the program.

The $400,000 award follows an initial $65,000, six-month planning grant previously awarded to RCDPH by the charity.

In order to reach multiple schools efficiently, RCDPH dental health teams will travel from school to school in a recently-purchased mobile dental office, the release said.

The 38-foot-long trailer features a two-chair clinic with state of the art equipment, including digital radiography, a sterilization center, a wheelchair ramp and an electronic health record system.

Anticipated to begin operation in early 2023, the mobile dental clinic is expected to expand the school’s outreach by more than 1,000 patients annually, local health officials said in the release.

“Dental disease is 100% preventable when consistent measures are taken to ensure that children have access to oral health care,” said Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright.

“We know that programs based in schools are effective, but have not been widely replicated in our region,'' Wright said. "Bringing this program to Rockingham County will provide students with needed dental care in safe, convenient, and accessible locations.”

More than 4.1 million North Carolinians, including many children, live in a designated dental professional shortage area. School-based programs provide care to children who might not otherwise have access to oral health professionals.

These programs eliminate other barriers, such as transportation issues and time away from school and work for appointments.

Dental problems and pain impact a child's performance at school and contribute to absenteeism, studies show. And research finds that dental pain has a similar, if not greater, impact on children’s quality of life than acute asthma, health officials said in the release.

“School-based programs are designed to remove barriers by meeting children where they spend much of their days and to help ensure they are healthy, pain-free, and ready to learn,” said Stacy Warren, program officer at The Duke Endowment.

“We are proud to support the Rockingham County Division of Public Health in expanding dental care for children living in rural and underserved areas with few or no treatment options.”

The grants are part of a multi-year initiative to address oral health in the state, with an early focus on school-aged children.