WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Government has hired a new public information officer for its Department of Public Health, the county announced recently.

Roberta Hawthorne most recently worked as a senior public health educator in Forsyth County and she brings many valuable credentials to the PIO position, county officials said in a news release.

In Forsyth, Hawthorne held numerous public health education positions within the county’s Public Health Department. Before that, she worked as a Spanish-English healthcare interpreter.

Hawthorne has further experience working in the nonprofit world helping adults improve their literacy skills.

“I am very excited to have Roberta join our team here,” Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright said.

“Her background in interpretation is an asset that will be beneficial in servicing the residents of Rockingham County.”

Hawthorne earned her bachelor's degree in Spanish and International Studies from Elon University before earning a certificate in Interpreting in Health and Human Services from Forsyth Technical Community College.

“I look forward to bringing my skill set to Rockingham County,'' Hawthorne said. “I am also looking forward to exploring more of the natural beauty here, too.”

Hawthorne and her spouse enjoy hiking together with their 13-year-old dog. They also enjoy caring for their 140,000 other ‘pets’ that dwell in two honeybee hives.

Hawthorne has called North Carolina home for nearly 20 years but has family in Virginia and Australia.