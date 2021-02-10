Cresenzo family creates Jennifer Tulloch memorial scholarship

WENTWORTH – Relatives of a well-loved former Rockingham Community College health education employee have established a scholarship in her honor with the Rockingham Community College Foundation.

The late Jennifer Tulloch joined RCC as Director of Phlebotomy and Surgical Technology in 2018. Following a year-long battle with lung cancer, she resigned in July 2019, and died from complications of her cancer treatments just a few weeks later.

Tulloch attended Eden City Schools and graduated from John Motley Morehead High School. In 1987 she graduated from Elon University with a bachelor's degree in English.

“I was living in Charlotte and she moved in with me and managed a nice restaurant on Tryon Street. She was really good at that too,” said her sister, Julie Tulloch Cresenzo. “Then she came home (to Rockingham County) and switched careers.”

Tulloch obtained her Surgical Technology diploma from RCC in 1999, and then became certified as a surgical first assistant.

When health issues, especially with her back, led to her realization that she would not be able to sustain such a physically demanding career, Tulloch became an educator, according to her sister. That’s when she came to work at RCC.