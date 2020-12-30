Death of guitar legend Tony Rice of Reidsville brings tributes from nation's stars

REIDSVILLE — The Christmas Day death of Rockingham County bluegrass guitar legend Tony Rice brought tributes from music luminaries from across the nation.
The renowned flatpicking guitarist and vocalist died suddenly at his home here. Rice was 69.
Rice was considered one of the most influential acoustic guitarists in bluegrass, progressive bluegrass — or “newgrass” — and acoustic jazz.
Rice played with groups that included J.D. Crowe and the New South, the David Grisman Quintet, the Bluegrass Album Band and his own group, the Tony Rice Unit. He performed with his brothers Wyatt, Ronnie and his oldest brother, Larry, now deceased.
The Danville, Va. native recorded and performed with music stars including Dolly Parton, Jerry Garcia, Grisman, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs, Béla Fleck, Doc Watson, Norman Blake, Darol Anger, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan.
“Tony is my biggest influence,” Krauss said in a 2011 You Tube video in which she performed “Sawing on the Strings” with Rice and her band Union Station.
“And the standard of making records, when I think about what I'd want my records to be like, Tony is what comes to mind.”
Rice recorded his own songs and those of others. His discography in the 2010 biography, “Still Inside: The Tony Rice Story,” lists 283 recordings, seven videos and performances on three movie soundtracks: “Preacherman” in 1971, “Eat My Dust” in 1976 and “King of the Gypsies” in 1978.
"Preacherman" was filmed in western Rockingham County.
"Tony was the first voice I ever heard sing," said Jessica Mashburn, a Greensboro-based singer, songwriter and musician. "My parents had his song 'Little Girl' that he recorded with Ricky Skaggs cued up in the car when they brought me home from the hospital.
"He later became an artistic mentor and godparent to me, along with his wife Pamela,'' Mashburn said. "The impression his work and life made on me as an artist is beyond words. He lives on forever in his music. Death cannot kill what never dies."
Rice last played his famous Martin D-28 herringbone guitar — previously owned by the Byrds’ Clarence White — publicly at his 2013 induction into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. The International Bluegrass Music Association named him Instrumental Performer of the Year on guitar six times.
At the 2013 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Rowan called several of Rice’s albums “legendary in their execution and legacy,” among them “Manzanita,” “Roses in the Snow,” “Scaggs and Rice,” “Still Inside” and “Church Street Blues.”
Born David Anthony Rice in 1951 in Danville, Rice moved to California as a child with his parents and brother, Larry. Their father, Herb, played mandolin and helped to start the band, the Golden State Boys.
Rice lived in several Southern states. In recent years, he lived in Rockingham County with his wife, Pamela Hodges Rice.
Rice had been unable to sing since being diagnosed in the mid-90s with muscle tension dysphonia, which turned his baritone voice hoarse.
In a 2015 interview with the News & Record, Rice last recalled singing on stage at the 1994 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, although his biography mentions singing with others a few times after that.
Tony Rice is considered one of the most influential acoustic guitarists in bluegrass, progressive bluegrass — or “newgrass” — and acoustic jazz.
“I have been blessed with the ability to do the diversity of music that I have been able to do since my professional career started in 1970,” Rice said in the interview.
“There’s still a lot in me. Deep down in the soul, in my blood, is music,” he said. “I am still a professional musician. It’s what I was put here to do. ... I certainly wouldn’t have done it nonstop for 41 years unless I loved it more than words can explain.”
Rice's death prompted an outpouring of sorrow and condolences on Facebook.
Skaggs posted an official statement from Rice's family.
"Sometime during Christmas morning while making his coffee, our dear friend and guitar hero Tony Rice passed from this life and made his swift journey to his heavenly home," Skaggs wrote. "It's still quite a shock to the whole family. After talking with Tony's wife Pam and their daughter India, they asked if I would make a statement on their behalf and give them some privacy to process during this difficult time. I was honored to help out. Tony is also survived by his brothers Wyatt and Ronnie, and all of you who loved his music and those who will continue to share it with others."
Skaggs called Rice "the single most influential acoustic guitar player in the last 50 years" and "one of the most stylistic lead vocalists in bluegrass music history."
"Thank you for your great talent," Skaggs wrote, "and the music that will continue to inspire more and more generations to come."
