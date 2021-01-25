Debate to remove the Confederate Monument outside of the Iredell County Government Center

The fight to remove the Confederate Monument outside of the Iredell County Government Center will continue into 2021 and it could be getting more interesting in the near future.

“You said wait until next year after the election,” Todd Scott said. “Well, the election is over. If you choose not to vote, we will move forward with our plans to the national NAACP to increase their efforts and support to have it removed.”

Scott, the president of the Statesville branch of the NAACP, issued that statement to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners during the public comment period on Tuesday night.

“We’ve been asking for them to do this for decades,” Scott said. “My mom died in 2019. She was 94, and she could remember talking about it long ago.”

The statue, which has long been a target of the local NAACP, gained new notoriety last summer when the group Times4Change began protesting, asking for the statue’s removal from in front of the county government building.

However, despite the protests, there has been no progress toward a resolution.

That is why Scott is warning the commissioners about the potential of the national and state-level NAACP offices getting involved in the fight.