Does Duke's admissions policy favor the rich over the poor? Some think so.

Five former students who attended some of the schools filed this class-action lawsuit, including Sia Henry, who graduated from Duke in 2011.

Brown University, Northwestern, Notre Dame, the University of Pennsylvania, Rice, Vanderbilt and Yale are also named in the suit.

The lawsuit claims the schools collaborated as members of the “568 Presidents Group” that uses a set of common standards for determining a family’s ability to pay for college. The group’s name comes from Section 568 of the Higher Education Act, which permits colleges and universities to collaborate on their financial aid formulas.

Under an exemption to federal antitrust laws, schools are allowed to collaborate as long as they admit students on a need-blind basis. The lawsuit alleges these schools don’t qualify for that exemption because they do weigh candidates’ ability to pay in the admissions process.

At least nine of the schools involved, including Duke, have made admissions decisions “taking into account the financial circumstances of applicants and their families” in processes that favored the wealthy, according to the suit.