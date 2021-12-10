Donecker, Pyrtle and Gibson to seek NC District 65 House seat

North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday pushed back the March election primaries for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for those races instead.

Wednesday's order suspends all candidate filing in the state until the litigation is resolved and delays the March 8 primary for two months. The Supreme Court says three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11. The ruling will then likely be appealed.

Before Wednesday's order for suspension of candidate filing, 13 candidates had filed in Rockingham County to run for county and statewide posts.

Notably, incumbent Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker, a Democrat, filed to run for the N.C. House of Representatives District 65 seat.