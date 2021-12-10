Donecker, Pyrtle and Gibson to seek NC District 65 House seat

North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday pushed back the March election primaries for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.
The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for those races instead.
Wednesday's order suspends all candidate filing in the state until the litigation is resolved and delays the March 8 primary for two months. The Supreme Court says three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11. The ruling will then likely be appealed.
Before Wednesday's order for suspension of candidate filing, 13 candidates had filed in Rockingham County to run for county and statewide posts.
Notably, incumbent Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker, a Democrat, filed to run for the N.C. House of Representatives District 65 seat.
Reece Pyrtle, a former member of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners and a Republican, was appointed to the seat Aug. 18 to replace the late Jerry Carter, who died from complications of a rare intestinal disease on Aug. 3.
Pyrtle of Stoneville has also filed to run for the House seat as a Republican. A Republican challenger, Joseph A. Gibson III of Reidsville, had filed to run as well.
Donecker, who said he is a firm believer in term limits, decided not to seek a third-consecutive term as Reidsville mayor, he said in a news release.
Donecker said divisive politics at the state and national level have stymied politicians and made them lose sight of their true job of solving problems for their constituents. "... let’s stop fussing and start fixing!” he said in a news release, in which he called for sound public education, better hospital and healthcare and solutions to maintaining roads and bridges.
Other candidates from Rockingham County who filed to run for office before the court halted filing, include:
Board of Commissioners (Four-year term)
- Houston Barrow, Republican, from Eden.
- Charlie Hall, Republican incumbent, from Stoneville.
- Billy King Jr., Republican, from Reidsville.
Board of Commissioners (Two-year term)
- Vanessa McGee Smith-Kearney, Democrat, from Reidsville.
- Don Powell, Republican, from Reidsville.
Clerk of Superior Court
- Abner M. Bullins, Republican, from Eden.
Rockingham County Sheriff
- Sam Page, Republican incumbent, from Eden.
- Tyrone Scales, Democrat, from Eden.
District Attorney
- Jason Ramey, Republican, from Stoneville.
North Carolina Superior Court Judge District 17A
- Edward Wilson Jr., Democrat, of Eden.
For updates on candidate filings once filings are allowed to resume, visit the elections board’s website at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.