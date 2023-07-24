GREENSBORO, N.C. - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized music festival and summer educational program based in the heart of North Carolina, announces seven young musical artists winners of the 2023 Concerto Competition. Out of the 280+ student body close to 100 students competed in the festival’s annual competition. All seven winners will perform their respective concertos on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College.

This year’s winners performing their competition concertos on July 27th are:

ROBERT BURLESON is a 21-year-old Charleston, SC native and an accomplished oboist from Charleston, South Carolina. Currently a junior at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (CCM), he's studying under Titus Underwood. Robert's musical journey includes impressive achievements, such as being a runner-up in UNCSA's 2021 concerto competition and winning first prize in the South Carolina Masters Recital during high school. He's been an essential member of the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra and the South Carolina All State Orchestras (2018-2020). With a passion for growth, Robert attended the Brevard Music Center in 2019. Guided by Dr. Kari Kistler, his musical mentorship continues to flourish. He will be playing the Oboe Concerto, op. 45 by Goosens.

GABRIELLE GANS, 20 (Los Angeles, CA), is an experienced orchestral artist, soloist, chamber musician, and teacher who will be playing Scottish Fantasy, op. 46 (mvt. 1). She has studied both violin and piano from the age of four and is now attending Shenandoah University under the direction of Akemi Takayama. Gabrielle had the privilege to tour with the Shenandoah Conservatory Symphony Orchestra in Argentina during the Summer of 2023. Before university, Gabrielle resided in Los Angeles, California where she studied violin and chamber music at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, under Aimee Kreston. Gabrielle soloed at the Gindi Auditorium with conductor, Shardad Rohani, and the AVA Chamber Orchestra. She has had the opportunity to work with the American Youth Symphony, 20th Century Fox Studios, the California Young Artists Symphony, and the New Orchestra of Washington. Gabrielle sees music as a way to express beauty and emotion and is delighted to convey that to others.

GINA GRAVAGNE a remarkable 19-year-old violist from Waco, TX, defied expectations with her talent despite a limb difference called symbrachydactyly affecting her right hand. Studying viola performance at Baylor University under Dr. Kathryn Steely, she excels in solo, chamber, jazz, and orchestral playing. Gina's achievements include multiple wins in the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Symphony, performances with Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra, and a victory in Baylor University's Concerto Competition. Alongside her musical pursuits, she contributes to the viola repertoire through solo transcriptions and research. Gina's future holds immense promise as she prepares for a successful career in music. Gina will be playing the Viola Concerto by Walton.

ANGELINA LIM, a Korean-born flutist raised in Maryland, is currently pursuing her B.M. in flute performance at the Eastman School of Music with Bonita Boyd. Her impressive achievements include concerto performances with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Peabody Youth Orchestra. Angelina has won numerous prizes in prestigious competitions, such as the Flute Society of Washington Collegiate Soloist Competition and the National YoungArts Classical Music Division. Notably, she was a finalist in the Young Artist Division of the Flute Society of Greater Philadelphia Competition and will be performing at the 2023 National Flute Association Convention as a winner of the Orchestral Masterclass Competition. Angelina has been privileged to attend masterclasses with distinguished musicians from major orchestras and was selected for the National Symphony Orchestra Summer Music Institute Orchestra. She will be performing the Flute Concerto (mvt. 1) by Nielsen.

KIMBERLY NELSON, a 19-year-old trombonist from Bedford, TX, will be showcasing her talent performing the Grøndahl: Trombone Concerto (mvts. 1 and 2). Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music in trombone performance at The Juilliard School with the support of a Kovner Fellowship, she studies under Joseph Alessi. Kimberly's musical journey has taken her to renowned venues like Carnegie Hall and on a European tour with the National Youth Orchestra of the USA, performing in esteemed places such as Amsterdam's Concertgabouw and Konzerthaus Berlin. Previously, she graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy, studying under Thomas Riccobono, and impressed as a soloist on Studio A for Interlochen Public Radio. Kimberly received an honorable mention distinction from the National YoungArts Foundation in the Classical Music category. Additionally, she garnered recognition from the International Trombone Association (ITA) in the Gilberto Gagliardi solo competition preliminary round in 2021. Throughout her musical journey, Kimberly has held positions in the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Philharmonic and the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra.

ISABEL RUSHALL is an accomplished 18-year-old violinist who began her musical journey at the age of five with the Suzuki Strings program at Northern Arizona University. She continued her studies in Portugal at the Academia de Música de Lisboa. Isabel has toured across Europe with Os Violinhos and is a valued member of several orchestras, including the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and Verde Valley Sinfonietta. She will soon attend the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University for a degree in violin performance with the goal of becoming a professional orchestral violinist. She will perform Symphonie Espagnole, op. 21 (mvt. I) by Lalo.

JOSHUA SO, is a 19-year-old oboist from Syracuse, New York who just completed his first year at the Eastman School of Music under the tutelage of Professor Richard Killmer. He began his oboe studies in 2016 when he was in the 6th grade. In 2017 and 2018, he was Principal Oboe of the Onondaga All-County Band. In his first year of high school, he played in the New York Area All-State Band as assistant principal oboe. For the later three years of high school, he attended the Interlochen Arts Academy where he studied with Dr. Dane Philipsen and played in both the Academy Wind Symphony and Academy Orchestra. During his time there, he performed in masterclasses led by Dr. Kim Ganong, Titus Underwood, and Jaren Atherholt. At Interlochen, he played in many chamber ensembles, including a Wind Quartet, Reed Quintet, and Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Guitar, Saxophone, Harp, and Celeste. At Eastman, he regularly plays in a Wind Quintet, along with the Eastman Wind Orchestra and Eastman School Symphony Orchestra. Joshua will be playing the Oboe Concerto, H. 353 (mvts. 2 & 3) by Martinů.

The annual Concerto Competition performance is a highlight of the EMF season. Resident conductors Grant Cooper and José-Luis Novo will lead the Young Artists Orchestra in the evening’s celebratory concert. For tickets and performance details, visit easternmusicfestival.org.

