Eden man wins $250,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH – An Eden man got lucky when he bought a lottery ticket recently, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
Johnny Hairston bought a $5 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize in the 20X The Cash game, the release said.
Hairston bought the ticket at the Meadow Green Shell on South Van Buren Road in Eden.
Hairston claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
The 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.