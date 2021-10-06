Eden to host Vietnam Traveling Wall and Heritage & Heroes patriotic celebration Oct.. 14-17

EDEN — The City of Eden is gearing up to welcome two patriotic exhibits this month — The Vietnam Traveling Wall, Oct. 14-17, and Heritage & Heroes, a Celebration of Our Nation, Oct. 14, both at Freedom Park.

The wall, a portable version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D. C., will arrive in Eden on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to help escort vehicles carrying the structure to the park at 121 N. Edgewood Drive. To join the caravan, meet at the parking lot of Lowe’s in Reidsville by 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The memorial will open to the public Oct. 14 at noon. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. and the exhibit will close on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. with a special walk-through event for Vietnam veterans.

The Heritage & Heroes celebration will take place Oct. 16 from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. at the municipal park and will feature a performance by the 82nd Airborne Band from Fort Bragg, N.C., from 11 a.m.- 12: 30 p.m. The free event will also showcase military vehicles, feature tents for veteran speakers, kids activities and food. The celebration is also an opportunity for the public to make non-perishable food donations to the Rockingham County Veterans Coalition Food pantry.

For more information, call 336-552-6132.