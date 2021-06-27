Eden tubing tragedy brings safety to forefront for local outfitters

Le Burris didn’t sleep last Thursday night.

The father of young children, who outfits hundreds of tubers for trips down the Dan River each summer weekend, said he was shaken hard by the news of the June 17 deadly tubing accident at a low-head dam in Eden.

Burris is keen on educating his patrons at MadTown Tubing about the hazards of dams like the low-head at Duke Energy’s Dan River Steam Station where nine members of an Eden family went over. Four survived, four perished and have been recovered from the river, including 7-year-old, Isaiah Crawford of Eden. His aunt, 35-year-old Teresa Villano of Eden, has not yet been found, authorities said.

But Burris found himself wanting to bring the safety lesson home to his children almost immediately after he learned the sad news.

“We went out in the yard, and I showed them what the water does, how a dam like that works, how forceful the water is,” Burris said, adding that his son helped model the dynamics of a low-head dam by using a plastic jug filled with water and cutting it open with a pen knife.

Such dams, typically only 5- to 15-feet high, can appear to be benign rippling rapids along wide rivers like the Dan, but they are known for their efficiency as killers.