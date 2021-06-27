Eden tubing tragedy brings safety to forefront for local outfitters

Le Burris didn’t sleep last Thursday night.
The father of young children, who outfits hundreds of tubers for trips down the Dan River each summer weekend, said he was shaken hard by the news of the June 17 deadly tubing accident at a low-head dam in Eden.
Burris is keen on educating his patrons at MadTown Tubing about the hazards of dams like the low-head at Duke Energy’s Dan River Steam Station where nine members of an Eden family went over. Four survived, four perished and have been recovered from the river, including 7-year-old, Isaiah Crawford of Eden. His aunt, 35-year-old Teresa Villano of Eden, has not yet been found, authorities said.
But Burris found himself wanting to bring the safety lesson home to his children almost immediately after he learned the sad news.
“We went out in the yard, and I showed them what the water does, how a dam like that works, how forceful the water is,” Burris said, adding that his son helped model the dynamics of a low-head dam by using a plastic jug filled with water and cutting it open with a pen knife.
Such dams, typically only 5- to 15-feet high, can appear to be benign rippling rapids along wide rivers like the Dan, but they are known for their efficiency as killers.
Water at the base of these dams, pulls swimmers and tubers under, churns them violently in what is known as “reverse roller” current and drowns them, experts and safety advocates say.
“Low head dams are 100% fatal,” said Burris, a seasoned kayaker and maintenance and facilities director for Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center who oversees the center’s MadTown, a float and boat rental operation on Water Street in Madison.
The mood was sober on a recent morning as Burris, his co-worker Lindsay Pegg, an administrator at the rec center, and MMRC’s Director Lee Mitchell hosed off equipment and talked about how to keep people safe as mid-summer arrives inviting more people out of doors and onto the county’s waterways.
“Yeah, this really bothered us,” Pegg said, explaining the accident had made her intent on taking an inventory of available life jackets.
“I put 237 people on the river on Saturday,” Burris said of a busy June 19 in western Rockingham. He stood beside the outfitter service’s shuttle van, loaded with bright pink tubes. “You put people on the river, you want to take them off.”